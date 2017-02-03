Γιατί οι χρήστες του Twitter έχουν τρελαθεί με το καπέλο και τις σαγιονάρες του Ομπάμα;

Οι δυο τους πήγαν στο Παλμ Σπρινγκς αμέσως μετά την ορκωμοσία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και τώρα απολαμβάνουν τον ήλιο στο ιδιωτικό νησί του δισεκατομμυριούχου, Ρίτσαρντ Μπράνσον στις βρετανικές Παρθένες Νήσους.





Ο Ομπάμα φαίνεται πως χαλαρώνει μετά από χρόνια, όπως αποδεικνύει το χαμόγελό του, αλλά και η διάθεσή του, με τα σορτς, τις σαγιονάρες και ναι, το καπέλο που φορά ανάποδα, το οποίο δεν πέρασε απαρατήρητο από τους χρήστες του Twitter με αναρτήσεις που τον ζητούν να επιστρέψει.

Δείτε τα καλύτερα tweets:

Just saw Obama in flip flops and a backwards hat… just strolling (on IG).



I think i might genuinely love those people. 😭😭😭 — Roe V Wave (@Steebie_K) 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE... with respect, sir. pic.twitter.com/wJKI4602Gx 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Obama got the hat flipped to the back yeah hes gone😭😭😭😭 — BABYFACE DEVIL (@INYADREAMSSS) 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

