ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ
ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ

ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ
3 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2017

ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

ΑΘΗΝΑ 16°C

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ »

ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
    «ΓΥΡΝΑ ΠΙΣΩ»

    Γιατί οι χρήστες του Twitter έχουν τρελαθεί με το καπέλο και τις σαγιονάρες του Ομπάμα;

    Την ώρα που ο υπόλοιπος κόσμος «φλέγεται», ο Μπαράκ και η Μισέλ Ομπάμα κάνουν δικαίως τις διακοπές τους. Οι φωτογραφίες που κυκλοφόρησαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης από τις διακοπές τους όμως, και τον δείχνουν χαλαρό, κάνουν τον κόσμο να τον παρακαλά να επιστρέψει. 

    • ΕΘΝΟΣ On Line
    • 13:56,
    Γιατί οι χρήστες του Twitter έχουν τρελαθεί με το καπέλο και τις σαγιονάρες του Ομπάμα;

    Οι δυο τους πήγαν στο Παλμ Σπρινγκς αμέσως μετά την ορκωμοσία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και τώρα απολαμβάνουν τον ήλιο στο ιδιωτικό νησί του δισεκατομμυριούχου, Ρίτσαρντ Μπράνσον στις βρετανικές Παρθένες Νήσους. 

    Ο Ομπάμα φαίνεται πως χαλαρώνει μετά από χρόνια, όπως αποδεικνύει το χαμόγελό του, αλλά και η διάθεσή του, με τα σορτς, τις σαγιονάρες και ναι, το καπέλο που φορά ανάποδα, το οποίο δεν πέρασε απαρατήρητο από τους χρήστες του Twitter με αναρτήσεις που τον ζητούν να επιστρέψει. 

    Δείτε τα καλύτερα tweets: 

    via GIPHY

    ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΙΣ

    • Advertisement

    ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

    PEGASUS NETWORK / SITEMAP

    ΕΠΙΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ

    ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΕΤΑΙ η αναδημοσίευση, η αναπαραγωγή, ολική, μερική ή περιληπτική ή κατά παράφραση ή διασκευή απόδοση του περιεχομένου του παρόντος web site με οποιονδήποτε τρόπο, ηλεκτρονικό, μηχανικό, φωτοτυπικό, ηχογράφησης ή άλλο, χωρίς προηγούμενη γραπτή άδεια του εκδότη. Νόμος 2121/1993 και κανόνες Διεθνούς Δικαίου που ισχύουν στην Ελλάδα. Copyright © 2016 ΕΚΔΟΣΕΙΣ ΕΘΝΟΣ Α.Ε.