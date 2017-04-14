Κυκλοφόρησε το επίσημο τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Star Wars» προκαλώντας ενθουσιασμό [vid]

Το τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Star Wars: The Last Jedi», ξεκινάει με ένα κοντινό πλάνο της Rey, που «προσγειώνεται» πάνω σε έναν βράχο και φαίνεται να αναπνέει με δυσκολία, ενώ στη συνέχεια δίνει μία «γεύση» από τους υπόλοιπους χαρακτήρες.

Οι φανατικοί των «Star Wars» υποδέχτηκαν το τρέιλερ με χαρά, δίνοντας αυτόματα... την έγκρισή τους.

Watched the trailer for The Last Jedi about 9 times now and I'm not done yet — James Ibbetson (@myownnamestaken) April 14, 2017

Just watched @starwars the last jedi trailer with @fayeryH and kids,absolutely blew my mind. Can't wait for December pic.twitter.com/Ehtmzz8WlH — Matthew Henderson (@Matt3590) April 14, 2017

I've watched The Last Jedi trailer on repeat for the last 20 minutes and wow... shook — Katherine Call (@KatherineCall) April 14, 2017