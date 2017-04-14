ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ
ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ

ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ
14 ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΥ 2017

ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

ΑΘΗΝΑ 16°C

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ »

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ
ΠΗΡΕ... ΕΓΚΡΙΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ SOCIAL MEDIA

Κυκλοφόρησε το επίσημο τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Star Wars» προκαλώντας ενθουσιασμό [vid]

Με ενθουσιασμό υποδέχτηκαν οι χρήστες των social media το επίσημο τρέιλερ της νέας ταινίας των «Star Wars», που κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα.

  • ΕΘΝΟΣ On Line
  • 20:58,
Κυκλοφόρησε το επίσημο τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Star Wars» προκαλώντας ενθουσιασμό [vid]

Το τρέιλερ της ταινίας «Star Wars: The Last Jedi», ξεκινάει με ένα κοντινό πλάνο της  Rey, που «προσγειώνεται» πάνω σε έναν βράχο και φαίνεται να αναπνέει με δυσκολία, ενώ στη συνέχεια δίνει μία «γεύση» από τους υπόλοιπους χαρακτήρες. 

Οι φανατικοί των «Star Wars» υποδέχτηκαν το τρέιλερ με χαρά, δίνοντας αυτόματα... την έγκρισή τους. 

 

ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΙΣ

  • Advertisement

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

PEGASUS NETWORK / SITEMAP

ΕΠΙΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ

ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΕΤΑΙ η αναδημοσίευση, η αναπαραγωγή, ολική, μερική ή περιληπτική ή κατά παράφραση ή διασκευή απόδοση του περιεχομένου του παρόντος web site με οποιονδήποτε τρόπο, ηλεκτρονικό, μηχανικό, φωτοτυπικό, ηχογράφησης ή άλλο, χωρίς προηγούμενη γραπτή άδεια του εκδότη. Νόμος 2121/1993 και κανόνες Διεθνούς Δικαίου που ισχύουν στην Ελλάδα. Copyright © 2016 ΕΚΔΟΣΕΙΣ ΕΘΝΟΣ Α.Ε.